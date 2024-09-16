Assam: Double whammy for newly regularized contractual teachers!

Shorten note of increment to six months: ASPTA to minister

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has moved Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu with the request to do away with the note mentioned in the appointment letters of the newly regularised contractual primary teachers that their annual increment will be effective after a year only. They requested the minister to ensure that their annual increment should be made effective after six months, not after one year.

The teachers feel it is a double whammy for them as the government has reduced their salaries by thousands while regularizing their services as new recruits without taking into account their length of service while in contract. To cap it all, the government has given a note in their appoint letters that their annual increment will be effective after one year.

The ASPTA said that in the recruitment of primary teachers in 2021 and 2023, the government did not add any such note on annual increment, and the employees did not face any problem in getting their annual increment in time.

Based on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent statement that the government would take into account the seniority of the newly regularized contractual primary teachers, the ASPTA requested the government to include them in the amended policy of promotion.

