Assam: Minister Ranoj Pegu announces special recruitment drive for SSA teachers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government has decided another special recruitment drive for contractual and state pool contractual teachers under the Samagra Shiksha, Abhiyan (SSA) in the coming year. State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said in his social media handle on Friday.

The minister said, "Special Recruitment Drive for Experienced Teachers: The service period of in-service SSA and Statepool contractual teachers shall continue to be considered for transfer purposes even after they are appointed under the Special Recruitment Drive. We will make another drive next year for SSA and Statepool contractual Teachers who have not completed 5 years of service now."

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has already announced a special recruitment drive for 35,133 teacher posts in elementary education for the teachers who have completed five years of continuous service as contractual or state pool contractual teachers under SSA as of July 31, 2024.

The advertisement also posted that the eligible candidates, who are currently working as contractual and state pool contractual teachers under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) from August 6 to August 12, 2024.

