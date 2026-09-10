Assam down town University Celebrates 17 Years of Growth, Honours Excellence on Foundation Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) celebrated its 17th Foundation Day, marking 17 years of institutional growth, academic progress and achievement.

The programme began with the hoisting of the university flag by Dean of Studies Prof Bandana Dutta, followed by the University Anthem, a Borgeet and cultural performances by students.

MLA Dr Tapan Das attended as chief guest, while Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Latvia Inga Skrzmane, Science and Technology Attaché at the Embassy of Hungary Dr Diana Daczi and Vice Consul of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General Namgay Pelden attended as guests of honour. Chancellor Dr N N Dutta, Vice-Chancellor Prof N C Talukdar and Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Pranveer Singh were also present.

The dignitaries highlighted the role of education in creating opportunities, encouraging collaboration and preparing students for a connected world. Dr Tapan Das said universities played an important role in shaping young minds and contributing to Assam's development.

The university also released its annual magazine, Gyanankur, featuring creative and artistic works by students, faculty and staff.

The Foundation Day programme included awards recognising academic and administrative excellence. Dr Daisy Sharma received the Best Teacher Award 2026, while Dr Josef Yakin and Ms Pankhi Kashyap received the Best Teacher in Responding and Executing Tasks Award. Dr Shyam B Chaudhury and Mr Trinkul Kalita received the Emerging Best Teacher Award, while the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences was named Best Faculty of Study.

The programme also featured Special Appreciation Awards, Best Supporting Staff Awards and cultural performances, including Bhutanese traditional dance, a fusion of Sattriya, Bharatanatyam and Kathak, and an Assamese folk dance.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Organising Secretary Dr Manish Gautam, followed by the National Anthem.

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