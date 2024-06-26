Assam down town University celebrates culinary excellence at Chinese cooking classes

Guwahati: Assam down town University (AdtU) hosted the grand finale of its 15-day Chinese Cooking and Baking Classes, a spectacular showcase of culinary artistry and skill. The valedictory programme was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Chancellor Dr. N.N. Dutta and Dean of Studies Prof. Bandana Dutta, AdtU.

The presence of the president and secretary of the Rotary Club, Guwahati, along with other distinguished guests, further enriched the event. AdtU was proud to provide a platform for this enriching experience.

The programme celebrated the exceptional talent of the participants, culminating in the awarding of well-deserved certificates. The applause resonated for their impressive achievements in the kitchen, signifying the successful completion of the programme, a press release said.

