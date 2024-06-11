Assam down town University wins Education Excellence Award 2024

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) has won the coveted Education Excellence Award 2024, taking home the silver prize in the Excellence in Global Collaboration category. AdtU, a pioneering private university, actively promotes international collaboration by providing financial support for a wide range of projects, including collaborative research, attendance at foreign conferences, faculty and student exchanges, immersion programmes, and more.

“We take great delight in our quest for greatness, relishing each step as we rise to the ranks of the world’s top universities,” an AdtU official said, stated a press release.

