Assam down town University holds conference on forensic nursing in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) organised the fourth national conference on "Forensic Nursing: Clinical Significance and Practice Opportunities" on June 28, 2024. A total of 95 participants from various institutions in the country attended the conference.

The conference was observed by Dr. Kaveri Saikia, Principal, School of Nursing, Royal Global University, who was nominated as CNE observer by the Assam Nurses' Midwives' and Health Visitors Council. The formal inaugural ceremony commenced with a welcomeme note delivered by Mousumi Deori, Assistant Professor-cum-Vice Principal, Sankar Madhab School of Nursing, AdtU. The inaugural lamp was lighted by the dignitaries. The theme of the conference was unveiled by Prof. Manashi Sengupta, Dean, Faculty of Nursing, AdtU. The pre-test form was distributed among the participants. The scientific sessions started soon after the inauguration. Dr. Oli Goswami, Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital Techno City, Killing Road , Baridua, Meghalaya, talked on the sub-theme "Forensic Science: An Overview and Significance in Healthcare" during the conference.

The sub-themes of "Exploring forensic science through the Indian constitutional framework" and "Forensic Nursing: clinical practice, scope, and challenges" were covered by Dr. Amol Deo Chavhan, Associate Professor, Split. Criminal Law, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, and Capt. Sandhya Shankar Pandey, Corporate Chief of Nursing, Medical Strategy & Operations Group Fortis Healthcare, New Delhi, India, respectively. The post-test form was distributed after the session.

The scientific poster presentation and oral presentation were organised by the faculties and students from the Faculty of Nursing, Assam down town University. The judges for the scientific poster presentation were Dr. Bijoy Das, Associate Dean from the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, AdtU and Dr. Mrinal Goswami, Associate Professor from the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, AdtU. The judges for the oral presentation were Dr. Minakshi Bhattacharjee, Associate Professor from the Faculty of Science, AdtU and Dr. Partha Pratim Dutta, Associate Professor from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, AdtU. The best two scientific posters and oral presentations were awarded, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam down town University celebrates culinary excellence at Chinese cooking classes (sentinelassam.com)