Assam down town University honours 80 researchers with Rs 67 lakh Eminence in Research Awards

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) honoured 80 faculty members, researchers and research scholars at its Eminence in Research Awards & Research Reward Ceremony 2026, with monetary rewards totalling Rs 67,48,327. The awards recognised contributions across research publications, citations, patents, externally funded projects, scholarly books and book chapters, Q1 publications and doctoral research.

Dr Shannon B. Olsson, Founder and Global Director of The Echo Network and associated with the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), delivered the inaugural lecture as part of the Distinguished Scientists Lecture Series and presented the research rewards.

Dr Partha Pratim Dutta, Associate Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, received the highest individual research reward of Rs 7,23,500. He was also named Best Researcher for 2026 and received an additional Rs 50,000, along with a memento and certificate.

The Best Innovator Award went to Dr Prasanta Pratim Bairagi, Associate Professor, Faculty of Computer Technology, for the highest number of granted patents. Dr Prakash Kishore Hazam and Dr Dulumani Das received the Emerging Researcher awards in the male and female categories respectively.

The High Impact Factor Publication awards went to Dr Himangshu Deka and Dr Srijita Chakrabarti, with Chakrabarti recognised for a publication with an impact factor of 10.4. Other awards recognised excellence in book and book chapter publications, citation impact, research grants, Q1 publications and doctoral research.

Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Narayan Chandra Talukdar said the awards recognised the sustained work of faculty members, researchers and scholars and reflected the breadth of research activity at the university.

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