Assam down town University Hosts Career Readiness Event to Prepare Students for Future Workforce

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) organised Campus to Corporate 2026, bringing together students, parents, academicians, industry experts, career mentors and alumni to provide guidance on career planning, industry exposure and skill development.

The event focused on preparing students for changing industry demands through interactions with professionals and experts on career readiness, international opportunities, digital transformation and professional growth. Interactive sessions and alumni engagements also gave students insights into career opportunities and workplace expectations.

A major highlight of the programme was the felicitation of meritorious Class 10 and 12 students for their academic achievements. University officials said the initiative aimed to bridge the gap between academics and industry while helping students become future-ready professionals.

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