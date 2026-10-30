Assam down town University inaugurates Techno Management Fest 2026

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) inaugurated its three-day Techno Management Fest 2026 on Thursday, bringing together students for technical, management, creative and cultural activities.

The opening ceremony was held in front of K Block, featuring flag hoisting by Dean of Studies Prof. Bandana Dutta, the University Anthem and addresses by university officials. The event was formally opened by Dr Seema Sharma, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce and Management, and Dr Manash Borah, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering.

Lumos Chairperson Dr Seema Sharma said the fest aimed to encourage creativity, collaboration and skill development beyond the classroom. Executive Dean Dr Mahendra Kumar Modi said the initiative would help students apply their knowledge, work in teams and learn through experience.

More than 2,500 students have registered for the fest, including around 1,100 participants from other colleges and schools. Institutions represented include Cotton University, IIT Patna, IIT Madras, Assam Don Bosco University, Gauhati University, Royal Global University and VIT-AP, among others.

Scheduled from October 29 to 31, the fest provides a platform for students from AdtU and other institutions to showcase their talents, exchange ideas and participate in competitions, a press release said.

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