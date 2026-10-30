Gauhati University honours Homen Borgohain at fifth memorial lecture

GUWAHATI: The Department of English at Gauhati University (GU) organised the fifth Homen Borgohain Memorial Lecture on Thursday, featuring a keynote address on the environmental, social and cultural significance of the Brahmaputra Valley.

Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice-Chancellor of GU, inaugurated the programme, while eminent journalist, author and Nagaland University Chancellor Samudra Gupta Kashyap attended as the guest of honour and received the fifth Homen Borgohain Memorial Award.

Delivering the keynote lecture, Prof. Abani Kumar Bhagabati explored the valley's geography, ecology and cultural heritage. He highlighted the significance of the Brahmaputra and its surrounding landscapes in Borgohain's writings, while expressing concern over declining aquatic life, biodiversity loss and recurring floods.

Bhagabati also discussed how indigenous communities, including the Bodo, Karbi and Mising, developed traditional housing models to withstand natural calamities. Emphasising linguistic identity, he remarked, "If there can be Indian English, there can be Kamrupiya English as well."

Prof. Mahanta recalled Borgohain's contributions to Assamese prose literature and his aspiration to be a teacher, journalist and prose writer. Kashyap highlighted Borgohain's commitment to honest journalism and the distinction between facts and opinions, expressing concern over declining media standards and public trust.

The programme concluded with remarks by Homen Borgohain's son, Prof. Pradipta Borgohain, who stressed the importance of preserving reading habits and literary traditions, a press release said.

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