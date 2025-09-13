Assam down town University to host international meet on science & tech

Guwahati: Assam down town University (AdtU) is set to host the International Conference on Science, Technology, Innovation, and Policy for Global Health and Sustainability (ICSTIP 2025) from October 27-29, 2025. The conference aims to address pressing global health and sustainability challenges through interdisciplinary dialogue. The conference will feature keynote addresses, invited talks, oral and poster presentations, and an Industry-Academia Meet. Thematic tracks include agri-biotechnology, artificial intelligence in biological sciences, microbiome research, and sustainable public health solutions. Scholars, scientists, policymakers, and industry experts from around the world are invited to participate. The last date of Abstract submission is on September 20. Authors will be notified of abstract acceptance by September 27. The deadline for full paper submission is November 15 and the Conference registration closes on October 10, said a press release.

