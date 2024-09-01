Assam down town University’s 10th Annual Job Fair Concludes in Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam down town University (AdtU) successfully hosted its 10th Annual Job Fair, connecting hundreds of students and job seekers with over 70 esteemed employers.

The job fair witnessed enthusiastic participation from top organizations such as Marico, Palacio, Navotel, Gargya, Poynt Sports, Assam Cancer Care Foundation, Amul, Amritcem, and Topcem, among others. Students and job seekers engaged in productive interviews and networking and gained valuable insights into industry trends and expectations.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our 10th Annual Job Fair,” said an Associate Director (i/c), Directorate of Career Advancement, AdtU, Rimjhim Baruah Borah. “This event has become a cornerstone of our mission to empower the youth of our region with meaningful employment opportunities and skills for success,” she added stated a press release.

Also Read: AdtU and NYSE: IBM announced programme to equip students with IT skills (sentinelassam.com)