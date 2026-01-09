Assam: Dr Ashma Begum appointed as BRICS Ambassador to India

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dr Ashma Begum was appointed BRICS Ambassador to India (International Municipal Forum), bringing recognition to Assam and the country. The announcement was made by the World Women Organization (WWO), which cited her contributions to diplomacy, social development and women empowerment. Serving as an Indian diplomat, Dr Begum represented India in the BRICS International Municipal Forum and promoted national priorities including digital public infrastructure, sustainable finance, climate action, economic growth and resilient supply chains. She also worked across sectors such as agriculture, bio-energy, textiles, mining and counter-terrorism.

