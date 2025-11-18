BRICS emerges as new global hub for Ensuring Food Security

MOSCOW: The global food crisis continues to intensify, with new World Bank data showing sharp increases in food insecurity and inflation across low-income regions. Experts say BRICS nations, already major agricultural powerhouses, are now positioned to play a decisive role in stabilising food prices and improving access to essential commodities, TV BRICS reported.

A proposed BRICS grain exchange, expected to create independent price indicators and streamline trade, has emerged as a central element of this effort.

Food insecurity remains one of the world's most persistent challenges. Despite producing enough calories globally, experts note that delivery, affordability and fair distribution continue to lag.

The World Bank's Global Report on Food Crises 2024 found that by July 2024, "around 99.1 million people in 59 countries faced acute food shortages, hunger and forced migration." Rising food inflation has also left 2.6 billion people unable to afford a balanced diet, TV BRICS noted.

It further mentioned that within this context, BRICS nations, responsible for more than one-third of global food production and over 40 per cent of fertiliser output, have become central to global food security discussions. (ANI)

