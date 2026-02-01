Assam: Dr. Mridul Kumar Sarma Achieves DM in Pulmonary Medicine

GUWAHATI: Dr. Mridul Kumar Sarma has successfully completed the DM (Doctorate of Medicine) in Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine from the prestigious Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, New Delhi, in January 2026. This achievement is particularly noteworthy, as Dr. Sarma is the first person from Assam to complete the DM Pulmonary Medicine course through the NEET SS examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Dr. Sarma qualified for the NEET SS examination with an impressive All India ranking of 18 in 2022.

