Assam: Dr. Nabajit Mazumdar Conferred State NSS Award

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Dr. Nabajit Mazumdar, Programme Officer of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Abhayapuri College, has been honoured with the State NSS Award for the year 2023–24. The award was presented by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrations at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex on September 3. The recognition highlights the significant contributions made by Dr. Mazumdar through social service initiatives under the NSS unit of Abhayapuri College. His efforts have been instrumental in engaging students in various community-oriented programmes and fostering the spirit of volunteerism.

