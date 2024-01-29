Assam: Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati Honored with State NSS Award for Exceptional Social Service

GUWAHATI: In a momentous ceremony at the Republic Day Central function held at Khanapara, Guwahati, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma jointly bestowed the State NSS Award upon Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati. The accolade, a recognition of exceptional contributions, was a testament to Dr. Kakati's unwavering commitment to social and community service.

A native of Diphu, Karbi Anglong, Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati serves as the Director of Students' Welfare (DSW) at Gauhati University and is the NSS Program Coordinator at the Gauhati University NSS Cell. His outstanding work in fostering positive change within the community led to this prestigious honor.

Dr. Kakati had previously been recognized on a national level when he received the National Service Scheme Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 24, 2021. President Ram Nath Kovind personally acknowledged Dr. Kakati's exceptional contributions during this ceremony.

The Republic Day celebration in Guwahati brought another significant achievement for Dr. Kakati, as the state government introduced a new award category for coordination within the University of Assam. In this unique category, highlighting collaboration and coordination within the university, Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati emerged as the inaugural recipient. The GU NSS Cell, under his leadership, played a pivotal role in achieving this historic milestone, showcasing the importance of coordination efforts within academic institutions.

This marks the first time the State NSS Award has been presented in a category specifically recognizing coordination in the University of Assam. Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati's dedication to social service and community welfare, which had already garnered national acclaim, is now duly acknowledged at the state level.

As Dr. Kakati continues to inspire through his dedicated service, this recognition serves as a beacon for others in social and community service. The Republic Day celebrations in Guwahati, enriched by such moments of honor, vividly reflect the commitment of individuals like Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati towards building a better and more inclusive society.