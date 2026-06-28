Assam: Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami felicitated for contribution to Xatriya culture

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A felicitation ceremony was held at Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir to honour Satradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra, Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami, for his contribution to Xatriya culture and Vaishnav heritage.

The programme was jointly organised by the Brihattar Uzanbazar Bhaona Silpi Samaj and the Guwahati Bihu Sammilani. Dr Goswami was accorded a traditional felicitation with gamosa, jaapi, seleng chadar, sarai and citation.

Organisers said the honour recognised his role in promoting Neo-Vaishnavite tradition and Assamese culture. The citation also referred to his recent address at the British Parliament in London.

The event featured cultural performances including Borgeet and Xatriya dance. Dr Goswami expressed gratitude and reiterated his commitment to promoting Assamese heritage globally.

Also Read: Assam: Bhaona Artistes’ Body Felicitates Satradhikar Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami