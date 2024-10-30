Assam: Draft Electoral Rolls Published for Kamrup (M) Election District

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The ceremonial publication of the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls for Dispur, Dimoria (SC), New Guwahati, Guwahati Central, and Jalukbari LACs falling under Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, Guwahati, has been published on Tuesday in all the concerned polling station locations, Office of the District Election Officer, Kamrup Metro, and Office of the EROs in connection with the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll, 2025.

The time period for filing claims and objections will start from October 29 to November 28. The dates for the special campaign are November 9, November 10, November 16, and November 17. Disposal of claims and objections will end by December 24. Lastly, the final publication of the electoral roll will be held on January 6, 2025.

As per the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls, the LAC-wise total electors of Kamrup Metropolitan Election District are as follows: The total number of polling stations is 1113. Out of 1113, the number of polling stations in Dispur is 249, the number of polling stations in Dimoria (SC) is 240, the number of polling stations in New Guwahati is 201, the number of polling stations in Central Guwahati is 201, and the number of polling stations in Jalukbari is 222.

The number of electors as per the Draft Photo Electoral Roll published on Tuesday is in Dispur. The total number of electors is 243209, out of which 118625 are male count and 124584 are female count. In Dimoria (SC), the total number of electors is 217825, out of which the male count is 106314 and the female count is 111513. Total numbers of electors in New Guwahati are 194210, out of which male count is 94119 and female count is 100091. Guwahati Central’s total electoral count is 195830, out of which males are 97239 and females are 98591. The total electoral count of Jalukbari is 204509, out of which males are 98077 and females 106432. The overall total number of electors is 1055585.

LAC wise total numbers of “D” voters as per Draft Photo Electoral Rolls, 2025 are 3937. The total number of “D” voters in Kamrup (M) is 359.

