Assam: Golaghat and Goalpara Districts Publish Draft Electoral Rolls for 2025 Elections

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat district administration published the draft electoral roll for the year 2025 of 103 Golaghat LAC and 104 Dergaon LAC, 105 Bokakhat LAC, 106 Khumtai LAC and 107 Sarupathar LAC in the Golaghat election district on Tuesday.

In a press statement by DIPRO, Golaghat said that in the Golaghat election district total voters are 9,00833. In 103 Golaghat LAC total voters are 2,02,466 where 99,802 are male voters and 1,02,661 are female voters. Similarly, in 104 Dergaon LAC total voters are 1,74,850 where 86,267 are male voters and 88,580 are female voters and 3 are third gender voters. In 105 Bokakhat LAC total voters are 1,60,256 where 78,654 are male voters and 81,600 are female voters and 2 are third gender voters. In 106 Khumtai LAC total voters are 1,67,786 where 82418 are male voters and 85,364 are female voters and 4 are third gender voters and in 107 Sarupathar LAC total voters are 1,95,460 where 97,933 are male voters and 97,624 are female voters and 3 are third gender voters.

GOALPARA: The Goalpara District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate, Khanindra Choudhury on Tuesday published the integrated Draft Electoral Roll (DER) for the Goalpara election district as instructed by the Chief Election Officer, Assam.

As per the draft roll, the total voters of the Goalpara election district is 7,91,551. Among these, there are 3,95,114 are male voters and 3,96,422 are female voters. Fifteen are third gender voters. After rationalization of the polling stations, at present there are 960 polling stations in the district.

The electors’ sex ration stands at 1,003. The district election officer-cum-district commissioner has appealed people to file claims and objections during the period of SSR which shall be addressed and resolved by the authority in appropriate time. Representative of the registered national and regional political parties were given copies of the DER for their consideration. Citizens may also log in at www.ceoassam.nic.in for necessary information in this regard.

