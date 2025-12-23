Assam: Drain construction halts in Dharapur amid allegations of encroachment

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Drainage and road construction works currently underway at Dharapur under the Azara revenue circle in the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) have come to an abrupt halt, allegedly due to large-scale encroachment of government land by a section of people.

According to local sources, several individuals have illegally occupied government land in front of their residences and constructed commercial establishments, which are being rented out for profit. These alleged encroachments have directly obstructed the construction of roadside drains being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

As per official land measurements, the proposed drainage work would require the removal of several such commercial structures. These include salons, ATM kiosks, jewellery shops, grocery stores, stationery outlets, and other business units reportedly built on government land. However, resistance from the occupants has resulted in the suspension of the project.

Sources said that when senior officials of the PWD initiated the drainage work recently, the issue of encroachment surfaced prominently, leading to the stoppage of construction. The situation has deteriorated to the extent that the partially excavated drains may now have to be refilled with soil.

Earlier, on December 9, the Dharapur Taluk Committee submitted a written memorandum to the Azara Circle Officer, urging strict action against encroachment and requesting that no compromise be made while executing the drainage project. Although land measurement has been carried out by the concerned Lat Mandal over the past two days, the drainage work remains stalled.

Meanwhile, conscious citizens of the greater Dharapur area have appealed to the Azara Circle Officer and PWD authorities to ensure that the drainage construction is carried out strictly in accordance with law, without yielding to pressure from those allegedly occupying government land illegally.

In a related development, allegations of encroachment have also surfaced along the busy and decades-old PWD road stretch from Azara Evening Market to Kahikuchi VIP Chowk. Several temporary structures have reportedly come up along the roadside, with some individuals allegedly renting them out for commercial use.

Local sources claim that while the practice initially began with unemployed youths setting up small temporary shops, the situation has escalated in recent times with others constructing makeshift structures on abandoned government land and leasing them to traders. As a result, the number of roadside shops, particularly between Farmgate and VIP Chowk, has increased significantly.

Despite being aware of the situation, the PWD officials have reportedly failed to take any concrete action so far, triggering sharp reactions among local residents. Concerned citizens have warned that the unchecked encroachment along this busy stretch poses a serious risk of accidents at any moment.

