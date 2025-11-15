Assam: Nazira citizens protest against unplanned ‘Master Drain’ construction

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira Municipal Board’s unplanned construction of a ‘Master Drain’ has sparked widespread protests among citizens, who are concerned about the potential exacerbation of artificial flooding in the town.

The citizens have been facing problems due to the Municipal Board’s failure to address the issue of artificial flooding, which has been affecting several wards in the town. Despite repeated requests, the board has not taken adequate measures to address the problem.

The proposed Master Drain, which is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3 crore, has been criticized for lacking proper planning and survey. The citizens are concerned that the drain will not solve the problem of artificial flooding and may even worsen the situation.

The drain is designed to release waste water into the Napuk river, but the river’s low depth and capacity may cause it to overflow during heavy rains, flooding nearby areas.

Locals allege that the drain’s route has been altered to benefit certain individuals, with some government land being handed over to private parties. To prevent the misuse of public money, they demanded that the authorities conduct a thorough survey and construct the drain in a planned manner, ensuring it is wide and effective.

The Nazira Nagarik Samiti has submitted a memorandum to the Co-District Commissioner of Nazira, urging her to intervene and stop the unplanned construction.

