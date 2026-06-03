Assam: Drivers’ body announce June 10 protest over falling earnings

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Several driver organisations in Assam have announced a protest on June 10, including a gherao of the Transport Commissioner’s office in Guwahati, demanding government intervention over declining earnings and unresolved issues in the transport sector.

The agitation has been jointly organised by the Assam State Drivers’ Association and the All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Association.

The organisations alleged that repeated representations to the Transport Department and other authorities had failed to produce any concrete action on their demands. Driver representatives said rising fuel and maintenance costs, coupled with declining fares in the app-based cab sector, had severely affected their livelihoods. They claimed that per-kilometre earnings for online cab drivers had dropped from around Rs 25 to nearly Rs 8 per kilometre in 2025–26.

The associations have sought a revision of fare policies and measures to protect drivers’ interests, warning that the situation would worsen if corrective steps were not taken.

A large number of cab drivers from different districts are expected to participate in the demonstration.

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