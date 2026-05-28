Guwahati: Speeding car crashes into vehicle on Bhangagarh flyover, driver injured

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A road accident took place on the Bhangagarh Flyover in Guwahati late on Tuesday night after a speeding Hyundai Venue allegedly collided with a Swift car from behind. According to reports, the Hyundai Venue struck the other vehicle with considerable force, leaving its driver critically injured. He was immediately shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Sources alleged that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Reports also stated that a youth and a young woman were travelling in the Hyundai Venue during the incident. Police reportedly recovered liquor bottles from inside the vehicle during the initial examination of the car. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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