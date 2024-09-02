Assam: DRSC Reviews Progress of Hybrid Cold Storage at Khetri in Kamrup (M) district

GUWAHATI: A team of seven MLAs of the Departmentally Related Standing Committee ((DRSC) on Development (B) Departments of the Assam Legislative Assembly under the leadership of MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali visited the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the field and supervised all activities of the hybrid cold storage at Khetri in the Kamrup (M) district on Saturday.

The visit started with a welcome speech by the Director of Horticulture, Tez Prasad Bhusal. On the onset, an expert team from Cold Storage System Development presented a brief presentation on the functioning and feasibility of the structure by the project officer and also presented the present scenario of CoE, Khetri, which was followed by a field visit to the hi-tech structure where high value seedlings are being raised. They also visited the playhouse, cold storage, and retail outlet constructed in CoE, Khetri.

In the programme, MLAs Teras Goala, Rupak Sharma, Rupsingh Teran, Jalen Daimary, Dr. Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, Manoranjan Talukdar, Joint Secretary, Assam Legislative Assembly Dirgha Baruah, and departmental officials were also present.

