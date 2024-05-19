Assam: Cold storage in Lakhimpur district to be operational soon

LAKHIMPUR: Kukila Gogoi, the Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Lakhimpur in charge of Agriculture Department visited the cold storage being constructed under Signature Scheme at No. 1 Miri village under Bongalmora area of the district. During her visit, the ADC took stock of the progress of the implementation of the construction work of the project. The cold storage has a total area of Rs 4977.24 square meters and the storage area of the same is Rs 113 square metres. The ADC expressed that the high-tech cold storage would be operational soon. She also directed the APDCL officials to ensure electricity connection to the cold storage as soon as possible.

It should be noted here that the establishment of cold storage in the district had been a long-standing demand raised by various organizations. The organizations had to submit consecutive memoranda to the State Agriculture Minister for immediate establishment of the cold storage in the district. Due to the non-availability of the cold storage in agro-economy based Lakhimpur district, the farmers’ community has to face a lot of problems. Under such circumstances, the farmers have to sell their hard-earned harvest for nominal prices. It is expected that the farmers of the district will be benefitted a lot when the cold storage will be operational. While visting the cold storage, the ADC was accompanied by District Agriculture Officer Ajit Kumar Bora, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Ghanshyam Dutta, Senior Agriculture Development Officer Pranabjyoti Hazarika and several officers and employees of the district agriculture department.

Prior to it, the ADC visited the Office of the District Agriculture Officer and took stock of the progress of the agricultural scheme being implemened across the district at present. District Agriculture Officer Ajit Kumar Bora made her a presentation in this regard.

The ADC also held a meeting with the officers of the department to make the schemes more dynamic. Then the ADC, accompanied by several officers of the department, visited the Mustard Procurement Centre, located at Bongalmora under Laluk Krishi Chakra. There she took stock of the present status of the Mustard Procurement Centre from the incharge personnel. She directed them to rectify the deficiencies in the system. The centre, which has a capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes, has currently procured more than 7,000 quintals of mustard till date.

