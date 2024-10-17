Assam: Drug peddlers arrested with suspected heroin in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) and a team from the Jalukbari Outpost together busted a drugs hideout on Tuesday and arrested three drug peddlers. The drug peddlers are identified as Hafizur Rahman of Bandihana, Inzazul Hoque of Rowta, and Dipjyoti Deka of Baihata Chariali. The police seized 21.26 grams of suspected heroin, a mobile phone, and Rs. 1,580 in cash from their possession.

Following up on this, the team raided the rented house of Alekjaan Begum in Phoolpahi Nagar and recovered another 21.65 grams of suspected heroin along with three mobile phones. The police arrested Alekjaan Begum. Legal action has been initiated against them.

