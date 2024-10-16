Assam: Special Task Force Conducts Raid; Suspected Drug Peddler Nabbed in Guwahati

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a successful raid near Maharishi Kids Home on Shivcharan Boro Path in Sawkuchi, under the Basistha Police Station, on Tuesday afternoon. The operation resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug peddler, Bappy Mallick (29), a resident of Rabhapara in Fakiragram, Kokrajhar district. During the raid, the officials recovered ten vials containing suspected heroin, weighing a total of 13.3 grams, along with a mobile phone.

Bappy Mallick, currently residing at Ahom Gaon in the Kamrup (Metro) district, is now in custody. This significant bust is a testament to the STF’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in Assam.

