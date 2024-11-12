Assam: Drug Peddlers Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Crime Branch acted on a specific intel, and arrested four drug peddlers, Nur Islam (30) of Dhula, Marjina Begum (30) of Bahri, Aliza Begum (30) of Barpeta and Rashida Khatun (25) of Baghbar- from near No 2 Rail Gate. Police seized 18 vials of suspected Heroin, weighing 23.85 grams, four mobile handsets, and Rs. 3,000 cash have been seized. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

