Assam: Drug peddlers nabbed in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In two separate operations, a Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Panbazaar Police Station raided hideouts near No. 2 Rail Gate, arresting two suspected drug peddlers.

Two drug peddlers are Akash Das and Sanjay Mandal. Akash Das (22) of Howly was caught with 16 vials of suspected heroin (21.56g) and one empty vial. Sanjay Mandal (20) of Hojai was found with nine vials of suspected heroin (12.02g) and two empty vials. Legal action has been initiated against both accused.

