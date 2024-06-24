Assam: Drug peddlers using gas lighter resembling .32 pistol in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Drug peddlers have been using diverse tactics to hoodwink people. One of the latest tactics that have come to light is a metallic gas lighter that resembles a.32 pistol. If a paddler puts this gas lighter behind a person's back, he or she will certainly mistake it for a pistol.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police conducted a raid in the Koinadhara area under the Basistha Police Station in Guwahati last evening. The STF personnel arrested two drug peddlers-Raju Deka alias Petla (34) hailing from Barpeta and Chandran Chetri alias Kansa (55) hailing from Golaghat-in that connection. The STF personnel seized 54 grams suspected heroin, Rs 2,500 in cash, five mobile handsets, and a metallic gas lighter resembling a.32 pistol.

According to sources, the duo had been on the radar of the STF.

