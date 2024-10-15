Assam: Drug supplier apprehended by STF at Jorabat

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a truck (AS 01 RC 2336) on Monday morning at Jorabat, opposite to North East Cancer Hospital, under the Basistha Police Station jurisdiction. The police received source information that narcotics would be transported from Nagaland to Guwahati in that truck. Accordingly, the police carried out the search operation and seized the truck. The police searched the truck and found 45 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 537.2 grams without cover.

The police apprehended the drug supplier-cum-driver of the said vehicle, Rananjay Mandal (46), of Nagaon district. The necessary formalities are being done by the police.

