Assam: Cachar police seized Drugs worth Rs 7 crore from peddler

Silchar: The Cachar police made another successful operation against drugs smuggling as they seized heroine worth Rs 7 crores from a peddler. The Superintendent of Police Numol Mahatta said, based on credible intelligence, a team of Cachar Police conducted two separate special operations on Monday night at Kanakpur Part II, Silchar and Ramnagar, Sonai. The police team apprehended one person and recovered 44 soap cases containing heroin weighing about 572 grams and 10,000 Yaba tablets from their possession. The apprehended accused person has been identified as Akhtar Hussain of Sonai. The price of the narcotics substance in the black market is about 7 crores, Mahatta claimed. A motorcycle bearing regd no AS 11U/7249 used in the illegal transportation had also been seized. The consignment of the narcotics substance was illegally transported from Vairengte, Mizoram.

