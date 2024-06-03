Assam: Dry Day Declared In Guwahati On June 4

GUWAHATI: As the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is set to be announced tomorrow, a dry day has been declared in Guwahati on Tuesday, June 4 by the Kamrup Metro District Administration.
The dry day will be in effect till the counting of votes come to an end and the results are announced.
The office of the District Commissioner (Excise Branch) issued this order which directed all wholesale warehouses, bonded warehouses, Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) retail shops ('OFF and 'ON'), and country spirit shops within the Kamrup Metropolitan District to stay shut during this period.
The administration has issued a stern warning, saying that the violators will be penalized under the relevant provisions of the Assam Excise Act and Rules, as well as section 135 (c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Meanwhile, a dry day has also been announced in Assam's Sonitpur district on June 4 so as to ensure that the vote counting process is completed smoothly without any hindrance.
During the prohibitory period, all government-licensed IMFL retail OFF/ON shops, hotels, clubs, Country Spirit retail shops, IMFL wholesale warehouses, and Country Spirit wholesale warehouses in the Sonitpur district will remain closed.
The sale, possession, or distribution of any liquor, the giving or distribution of spirituous, fermented, intoxicating, or other substances of alike nature by a person or group of persons in the area during the period is strictly prohibited.
It is further mentioned that any violation of the order shall be dealt with under the relevant provisions of the Assam Excise Act and Rules.
