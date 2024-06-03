Assam: Dry Day Declared In Guwahati On June 4

GUWAHATI: As the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is set to be announced tomorrow, a dry day has been declared in Guwahati on Tuesday, June 4 by the Kamrup Metro District Administration.

The dry day will be in effect till the counting of votes come to an end and the results are announced.

The office of the District Commissioner (Excise Branch) issued this order which directed all wholesale warehouses, bonded warehouses, Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) retail shops ('OFF and 'ON'), and country spirit shops within the Kamrup Metropolitan District to stay shut during this period.