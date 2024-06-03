Tripura Bolsters Security for Election Results with Three-tier Cordons and CCTV

AGARTALA: Getting ready for the vote counting for two Lok Sabha seats and one Assembly segment in Tripura on June 4, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal announced that counting will begin at 8 am at 20 centers, in line with the rest of the country.

"We have made all necessary arrangements, including strong security measures, to ensure a smooth counting process," Agarwal told reporters at the state secretariat.

In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency had a voter turnout of 82.52%, while the East Tripura constituency recorded 80.32% in the second phase on April 26. The bypoll for the Ramnagar Assembly seat on April 19 had a voter turnout of 67.81%.