Assam DSE Orders Identification of B.Ed-Qualified Teachers for Pending Advance Increment After Court Ruling

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, has directed all Inspectors of Schools across the state (excluding Sixth Schedule Areas) to identify teachers eligible for one advance increment for acquiring a B.Ed degree, following a court order.

In an official communication, the directorate referred to the court order dated November 26, 2025, in WP(C) No. 994/2020 (Moktar Hussain vs State of Assam & Others) and other linked cases.

As per the directive, Inspectors of Schools have been asked to verify records of teachers from both government and provincialised secondary schools under their jurisdiction who have not yet availed themselves of the additional increment benefit despite obtaining a B. Ed. qualification.

The department clarified that only those teachers will be considered who joined service or obtained their B. Ed. degree before July 10, 2012, have not already received the additional increment, and obtained a B.Ed from a UGC-recognised university.

Officials have been instructed to submit a detailed report in the prescribed Annexure-A format along with all relevant documents within two weeks through a special messenger.

The order specifically states that the matter is linked to a court case and should be treated as "Court Case Urgent."

Also Read: Provide records of staffers appointed after Feb 1, 2005: Department of School Education (DSE)