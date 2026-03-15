Provide records of staffers appointed after Feb 1, 2005: Department of School Education (DSE)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of School Education (DSE) has directed the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam (DEE) to submit detailed information regarding all employees who joined government service on or after February 1, 2005.

In a communication issued by the Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, the Directorate has been asked to furnish documents including advertisements, select lists and appointment letters of such employees in chronological order. The information is being sought in reference to an earlier government letter dated August 29, 2025.

Following the government directive, the DEE has forwarded the instruction to all District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) across the state and asked district officials to compile and submit the required documents related to employees appointed on or after February 1, 2005, in their respective districts.

Officials have been instructed to treat the matter as "Most Urgent" and send the required records to the Directorate at the earliest.

Sources indicated that the data collection is part of an administrative review of government employees appointed after the introduction of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) in 2005.

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