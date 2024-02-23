Assam: DTO collects Rs 2.70 lakh fines in 2 days

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The newly-appointed Commissioner of Transport, Ankur Jain, has ordered a rigorous enforcement drive targeting tax defaulters and overspeeding on roadways.

Starting on February 21, 2024, this initiative involves thorough inspections conducted across multiple locations in Dhubri.

Despite consistent reminders and appeals from the Transport Department, numerous vehicle owners and transporters have failed to fulfil their obligation to pay commercial vehicle taxes, which rightfully belong to the government. Additionally, a number of public transport vehicles operating on city roads lack essential documentation such as fitness certificates and insurance papers.

Furthermore, the absence or tampering of speed governors or speed-limiting devices in public transport vehicles has contributed to a surge in overspeeding-related accidents and fatalities in Assam in recent times. Recognising the severity of this issue, the officer directed decisive action against those engaging in overspeeding.

In response, the department has implemented comprehensive inspections along various city routes in Dhubri. Stringent measures will be enforced against any vehicle owner found culpable of negligence or violation, emphasized department officials.

