Assam: Dumper truck incidents continue to plague state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The frequency of dumper truck incidents in the state continues to escalate. On Saturday night, a sand-filled dumper truck veered off the highway in Khanapara, Guwahati, crashing into a roadside house. The truck broke through the boundary wall, causing significant damage to a scooter and a four-wheeler parked on the property. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

This recent incident follows a fatal accident just two months ago when a Public Works Department (PWD) surveyor was struck and killed by a speeding dumper truck with the registration number AS 09 C9666. The tragedy occurred within the Asom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission office premises in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati. According to initial reports, the dumper truck was descending from a hilltop when the driver lost control, resulting in a collision with the office building’s walls.

