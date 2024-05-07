Assam: Fatal Accident in Dhubri; One Killed, Another Injured as Mini Truck Runs Over Pedestrians

GUWAHATI: A heart-wrenching turn of events disrupted the tranquility of Dhubri Assam. A fatal accident occurred in the Salkocha area of Chapar. It was Tuesday. An individual lost their life and another suffered severe injuries. This was from being struck by a speeding mini truck.

The victim was identified as Dumba Nath. He had just exercised his democratic right. After casting his vote, he was making his way back home. His journey however, was cut abruptly short. This was due to the erratic actions of a Tata 207DI mini-truck. The vehicle was bearing registration number AS27C3885. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle was racing down the road at an alarming speed. There seemed to be no regard for pedestrians' safety.

The mini truck's driver's loss of control was disastrous. The truck veered onto sidewalk where Dumba Nath and another pedestrian Bhelo Nath, were walking. The impact had a devastating result. It led to Dumba Nath's immediate death and Bhelo Nath suffering critical injuries.

The local community was in shock from the incident. They expressed their outrage at the reckless driving that resulted in the loss of life and injury. Many voiced their dismay over the disinterest in basic traffic regulations. They lamented the disregard of pedestrians' safety on the roads.

Authorities promptly responded to the accident. The police seized the vehicle involved and detained the driver for questioning. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident. The investigation also aims to ascertain the full extent of responsibility. It will strive to bring justice to the victims and their families.

The tragic death of Dumba Nath reminds everyone of life's fragility and the pressing need for enhanced road vigilance. Amid Assam's ongoing electoral process this incident is salient. It is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and underscores the need for responsible driving behavior.