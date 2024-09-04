Assam: Durga Puja Guidelines Issued in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A meeting was held at the district library hall in Guwahati, chaired by District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, to discuss guidelines for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, on Tuesday. Representatives from the Durga Puja committees, police administration, and district administration attended the meeting.

The District Development Commissioner urged all parties to maintain peace and order during the Puja and Devi Bisarjan by following the guidelines issued by the district administration. He emphasized the use of environmentally friendly materials in statue construction and informed the public about the newly constructed flyover and "one-way" roads.

Joint Commissioner of Police Pratik Thube stressed the importance of crowd control, lighting, and necessary measures during the procession. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Padmanabh Baruah highlighted the need for appropriate vehicles, licensed drivers, and religious music during idol immersion.

The meeting also discussed setting up help desks at every place of worship, screening public awareness videos, and displaying banners and audiovisuals in puja mandaps. The district administration sought cooperation from all parties to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration. Attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Transport) Mrinmay Goswami, Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mrinal Bora, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kankan Sharma, and other officers and employees from various departments.

Also read: Assam: Durga Puja preparation begins in Kalaigaon (sentinelassam.com)