Assam: Durga Puja preparation begins in Kalaigaon

KALAIGAON: Along with the rest of the country, residents of Kalaigaon are gearing up to celebrate the Durga Puja with full pomp and gaiety.

Finally, the countdown for the 5-day-long festival of Durga Puja has already begun which will start from October 9. Even, the puja committees have also started to prepare their idols. More than twenty two numbers of Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committees are going to celebrate Durga Puja throughout the Kalaigaon area in this year where they will decorate the mandaps in different themes. With a budget of Rs. 2 lakhs, the Bhehguri Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee has also started preparation for the puja mandap and idols. Every year, they experiment with new themes which draws large crowds to the location pray for blessings. This year, they intend to use a mountain theme. A strong celebration committee of 51 members was also formed which is headed by Gajendra Das as president and Ramakanta Das as secretary for smooth functioning of Bhehguri Durga Puja. However, one Madhab Das of Balipara village will donate the total amount to prepare the idols for Bhehguri Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebration.

Also Read: Two Apprehended By Jamuguri Police for Alleged Fraud

Also watch :