Assam: Durga Puja sacrifice rituals to be observed in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The city of Guwahati is gearing up to observe the ancient tradition of Bali Pratha, a pivotal aspect of Durga Puja celebrations. This age old ritual, involves offering animals or symbolic alternatives to the goddess, representing the cycle of life and death.

The Kamakhya Temple, a prominent Shakti Peeth, holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, where the goddess Sati’s body parts are believed to have fallen. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, a manifestation of Goddess Durga. This year, the Kamakhya Temple committee has prepared 4 buffaloes for sacrifice, with a total of 50 buffaloes expected to be offered.

Another significant shrine, the Ugratara Temple, dedicated to Goddess Ugratara, a fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga, will also observe the Bali Pratha. The temple plans to sacrifice 7 buffaloes as of now. The ritual will commence on Maha Ashtami at Kamakhya Temple and on Navami at Ugratara Temple. Sacrifice tradition involves offering animals, such as ducks, goats, pigeons, or buffaloes, as well as symbolic alternatives like gourd or sugarcane.

Bali Pratha has its roots in the ancient Shakti cult, where the goddess was worshipped as a symbol of power and fertility. Over time, the tradition has evolved, with many temples adopting symbolic sacrifices, such as gourds or sugarcane. Devotees will flock to these temples to seek the goddess’s blessings and participate in the rituals. These rituals are an integral part of Durga Puja celebrations, honoring the goddess and seeking her blessings.

Also Read: Assam: Traffic plan for smooth conduct of Durga Puja in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)