Assam: Traffic plan for smooth conduct of Durga Puja in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Traffic Police is gearing up for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities and have prepared a traffic plan for the smooth conduction of the festivities.

To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons on the road, and to give free passage to emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, etc., certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the period of Durga Puja in Guwahati from October 9 to October 13.

The traffic police have imposed certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles during Durga Puja. According to them, all goods-carrying vehicles will be allowed to enter the city from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. from October 9 to October 13.

Several “No Entry” restrictions have been imposed from 2:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. during Durga Puja. In the Dispur Police Station area, the Dr. R.P. Road will be one-way from Ganesh Mandir side towards Ganeshguri flyover; no vehicles will be allowed to enter from Zoo Road side (under Ganeshguri Flyover) towards Ganesh Mandir side, Dispur; and no vehicles will be allowed to enter from the Service Road (near Ganeshguri Whole Sale market) to R.P. road/Zoo Road.

In the Basistha Police Station area, the Pir Azan Fakir Road (Beltola Market Road) will be one way from Beltola Tiniali side towards Jayanagar Chariali side; no vehicles will be allowed entry from Jayanagar Chariali side towards Beltola Tiniali; Bishnu Rabha Path will be one way from Beltola Tiniali side towards Bhetapara Chariali. No vehicle will be allowed to enter from Bhetapara Tiniali towards Beltola Tiniali via Bishnu Rabha Path; no vehicles will be allowed to enter on Dr. B.N. Saikia road from Beltola Tiniali towards Basistha Chariali side; AG office bylane will be one way from AG office side towards Saurav Nagar and Tripura Gali, and no vehicles should be allowed to enter from Tripura Gali and Saurav Nagar side; and parking of vehicles shall be allowed on one side of Tripura Gali, and there will be no entry of vehicles from Basistha Chariali towards Beltola Tiniali.

In the Bharalumukh Police Station area, no vehicles will be allowed entry from Fatasil Chariali, Railway Gate No. 6, 7, 8 and from Sati Jaymati Road towards Kumarpara Paanch Ali. 2; no vehicles will be allowed entry from Chabipool towards Bishnupur and Fatasil Chariali; one-way movement of vehicles will be allowed from Fatasil Chariali to Chabipool; no vehicles will be allowed entry from RK Choudhury Road to KRC Road; parking of vehicles shall not be allowed on A.T. Road (Athgaon flyover to Bharalumukh) and Dinesh Goswami Road (Between Bharalumukh to Kalipur) and RKC road (Gate No.9 to Fatasil Chariali); no vehicles will be allowed entry from Sluice Gate towards Pragjyotish College on J.P. Agarwala Road; no vehicles will be allowed entry from Bishnupur Bridge towards Cycle Factory side; no vehicles will be allowed entry from Haryana Bhawan towards Fatasil Chariali/Kumarpara Panchali; and no vehicles will be allowed entry from Fatasil Chariali towards Kumarpara Paanch Ali.

In the Jalukbari Police Station area, there will be restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic on A.T. Road, as no goods-carrying vehicle will be allowed to ply towards Jalukbari Rotary from Paltanbazar, Panbazar, Fatasil, and Bharalumukh, and the restriction will be the same from the Sadilapur side towards Pandu Ghat. There will be restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic in the Pandu area. From Adabari Tiniali to Pandu Ghat, i.e., Pandu Port Road, will be one-way for LMVs, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers. The vehicles coming from Pandu Ghat towards Adabari will ply via Maligaon Chariali, and no vehicle will be allowed to ply towards Pandu Ghat from Maligaon Chariali via Pandu Borbozar Road. There will be restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic on the day of immersion. During immersion of Maa Durga idol except the idol-carrying vehicles, no other vehicle will be allowed to ply from Adabari Tiniali towards Pandu Ghat. Only the idol-carrying vehicles will be allowed to ply up to the entry point of immersion ghat, and thereafter they will proceed to their place of origin via Sadilapur 6 No. Colony through NH-27.

In the Panbazar Police Station area, no vehicle will ply from MS Road towards left, i.e., H.B. Road (Sani Mandir), and also straight, i.e., towards Gate No. 4.

In the Chandmari Police Station/Geetanagar Police Station, no vehicle shall be allowed to enter from Anuradha Point to Hatigarh Chariali, and vehicles will be allowed to enter from Hatigarh Chariali only.

In the Noonmati Police Station area, no vehicle will be allowed entry from Bandana Point to the refinery gate via SBI Gali.

In the Latasil Police Station, no vehicle will be allowed to ply on FC Road between High Court Point (War Memorial) and Latasil Chariali.

The traffic department has also proposed several routes for commercial passenger vehicles: 1) Commercial passenger vehicles, particularly those having All Assam Tourist Permit coming from the lower Assam side, will be terminated at the Adabari bus terminus during the days of the puja. Similarly, vehicles coming from the upper Assam side shall be allowed to come up to ISBT, Betkuchi. 2) The ASTC undertaking buses coming from Lower Assam side to Paltanbazar side shall not be allowed to enter from Jalukbari and will be diverted to ISBT.

