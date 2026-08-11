Assam Eases Fee Waiver Rules for Backlog Students, Offers 50% Relief in 2026–27

Relief for backlog students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Education Department has allowed students having arrears or backlogs from previous academic years to avail of the state’s Fee Waiver Scheme for the academic session 2026–27, but with a reduced benefit.

According to a corrigendum issued by the department, students with arrears/backlogs in previous academic year(s) will be eligible for the scheme, subject to the condition that only 50 per cent of the applicable fees will be waived. The remaining 50 per cent of the applicable fees will have to be paid by the concerned student. The decision partially modifies the Executive Order issued on July 4, 2026, concerning implementation of the Fee Waiver Scheme under the Higher Education Department.

The Fee Waiver Scheme under Pragyan Bharati will continue during the 2026–27 academic session for eligible students whose parents’ annual income from all sources is below Rs 4 lakh.

The scheme covers students taking admission in the first year of Higher Secondary (HS), BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc and MCom courses. Students enrolled in subsequent years or semesters may also avail the benefit if they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria and submit the required documents. The scheme is aimed at providing access to higher education to economically disadvantaged students and enabling them to pursue higher studies without financial hardship.

However, students taking admission in professional, vocational or self-financing courses will not be eligible unless specifically allowed by the government.

The department also provides for students in continuing semesters who could not submit a valid income certificate at the time of entry-level admission but possess a valid certificate during renewal or semester admission to be considered for the fee waiver, subject to verification by the concerned higher educational institution. The Higher Education Department stated that all other terms and conditions of the earlier Executive Order will remain unchanged.

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