Assam: East Guwahati Police District Arrested Gang of Robbers

Staff reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police district (EGPD) team from Sonapur Police Station has achieved a significant breakthrough by busting an active gang of robbers, arresting all four members and the receiver of the gang’s stolen goods.

The arrested robbers are Amirul Islam (41) of Dhing, Mustafizur Rahman (29) of Moirabari, Chandan Das (44) of Panjabari, Mojibur Rahman (50) of Nagaon, and Moinul Haque (24) of Dhing (receiver).

During the probe, it was revealed that Chandan Das identified a house in Panjabari for burglary and called up other members to commit the crime, which was ultimately prevented. Amirul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman were apprehended near Sonapur Toll Gate after two failed theft attempts in Biswanath Chariali.

The receiver, Moinul Haque, owns a jewellery shop in Dhing market, which was thoroughly searched. The seized valuables, suspected to be stolen, include: 34.82 grams of loose gold, 6 silver chains, 4 silver anklets, 19 silver necklaces, 19 silver anklets, 2 bangles, 1 pair of gold earrings, 16 pairs of silver earrings,17 pieces of silver armlets, 1 box of silver rings weighing 456 grams, 1 box of silver anklets weighing 821 grams, 1 box of silver necklaces weighing 207 grams, 2 boxes of silver items weighing 771 grams and 383 grams, and Rs 24,200 in cash.

Additionally, 1 Scorpio car (AS01EK1962), 1 Baleno car (AS 11V6300), and 7 mobile phones, along with other items used during the commission of the crime, were seized. Legal action has been initiated.

