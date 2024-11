Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Basistha Police solved a theft case within 24 hours on November 2. They recovered a stolen iPhone, a laptop, an iPad, a USB drive, and four mobile handsets from a thief, Gautam Bora alias Bhola (25). The thief hails from Patorkuchi.

