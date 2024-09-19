Assam: East Guwahati Police District Arrested Thief

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station arrested a thief, Pupul Ali (29), a resident of Barpeta, late Tuesday night.

During the arrest, the police seized a large quantity of stolen items from Ali’s possession, including a motorcycle (AS01 ES 0284), a Vivo mobile handset, two gold Mangalsutras, six gold bangles, three silver anklets, two gold earrings, and Rs. 1,50,000 in cash. Further probe is ongoing, and legal action has been initiated against the accused.

