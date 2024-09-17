Assam: Public Apprehend a Goat Thief, Two Others Manage to Flee

Doomdooma: The number of incidents of thefts and robberies continues to rise in the state. Livestock like cows and goats have become easy targets for these miscreants.

A similar incident took place in the Doomdooma region of the state. The residents of Nepali Siring, under the jurisdiction of the Talap police station, successfully apprehended a goat thief while the rest of his gang managed to flee from the location.

The incident took place in the afternoon as the thieves tried to escape in a car after stealing goats from the village. But as the villagers started chasing them, the thieves were forced to abandon their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. While two of them managed to escape, the local public managed to apprehend one among them. The public successfully apprehended one Tirdip Chetia, from Dhulijan village, and took him to the local police station.

The three thieves originate from different villages namely Dhulijan, Kolapathar, and Talap Bypass. Despite the public's intervention, the police have remained silent about the incident and the status of the remaining thieves, which has become a major cause of concern and anger for the local people.

Recently, Sootea police initiated action against cattle smugglers and achieved success in this regard. The police team managed to apprehend cattle smugglers recovered stolen cattle and handed the same to the owners of cows so far. The Sootea police have initiated a system of patrolling in the villages at night.

The cattle smugglers have innovated new techniques of cattle stealing. The thieves used transport stolen cows in luxurious cars during night hours. According to information, the police team got a secret input that a luxury car was heading towards Tezpur side carrying two cattle inside it. Accordingly, a team of Sootea police headed by Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, officer in-charge of the PS waited for the car to reach Sootea. On seeing the police team, the driver tried to flee from the spot at high speed. But the car bearing registration number AS 02 AJ 6487 hit the post of a concrete bridge and managed to escape from the area leaving the Maruti Baleno car aside. Later on, the police team recovered two cows from the car and seized it.