Assam: East Guwahati Police District Arrested Thief in City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Bhagaduttapur Outpost of Dispur Police Station arrested one thief, Md Nur Mahamad (21) of Chaygaon. Mahamad was arrested with regard to a recent theft at Dakhingaon in Kahilipara. The police recovered three gold necklaces, 11 gold rings, one diamond ring, six pairs of gold earrings, three pairs of gold bangles, one gold chain, two silver chains, one silver ring, and Rs. 290 in cash (in coins) stolen items from his possession. Legal action has been initiated.

Also Read: Assam: Public Apprehend a Goat Thief, Two Others Manage to Flee (sentinelassam.com)